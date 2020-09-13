Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is rightly called a dictionary and is a vocabulary teacher for many of his followers. Often he tweets big words from the language with meanings and example of their usage. So getting praises from the man about a piece of writing is an achievement in itself. Author Chetan Bhagat was the one who received praises for his column in a leading newspaper. Shashi Tharoor praised Bhagat by using much simpler words in his tweet, but the author wanted otherwise. When Chetan Bhagat asked Tharoor for few big words in his praise, Congress MP delivered. He used big words like sesquipedalian, rodomontade, unembellished, tortuous, convolutions, ostentation, limpid and perspicacity in a tweet to praise Chetan Bhagat. Now if you are wondering what it even means, don't worry we are here to decipher it for you. 'Tharoorosaurus': Ready to Say Goodbye to Your Hippopotomonstrosesquipedaliophobia? Shashi Tharoor's Latest Book on Collection of 'Quirky' Words Set to Launch in September.

It so happened, Chetan Bhagat wrote a column for Times of India titled, "The youth need to shut their phones and ask about the economy." Shashi Tharoor liked it and praised it on Twitter calling it a "superb piece." While the author was elated with the praise, he hoped there were some big words, which Tharoor is famous for. Chetan Bhagat tweeted a request to "use some big words" in his praise. In lesser than an hour, Shashi Tharoor tweeted in his own style of using complex English words to describe what he thought about Chetan Bhagat's piece. Floccinaucinihilipilification Is the New F-Word From Shashi Tharoor’s Dictionary! Know the Meaning & How to Pronounce It.

Check Chetan Bhagat's Tweet to Shashi Tharoor:

Ok I still can’t get over this. The @ShashiTharoor has praised @chetanbhagat. I am floating. Just one request sir, next time can you use some big words to praise me, like ones that only you can do. Superb is nice but a big one would really make my day! https://t.co/UuRBwxEMYJ — Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) September 13, 2020

Here's Shashi Tharoor's Response:

Sure, @chetan_bhagat! It’s clear you are not sesquipedalian nor given to rodomontade. Your ideas are unembellished with tortuous convolutions & expressed without ostentation. I appreciate the limpid perspicacity of today’s column. https://t.co/GI3mbnlion — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 13, 2020

If you're trying to deciper what it means, we help you with the meanings.

Sesquipedalian means characterised by long words.

Rodomontade means boastful or inflated talk or behaviour.

Unembellished means something that lacks embellishment or elaboration.

Tortuous means full of twists and turns.

Convolutions means something that is difficult to follow or complexity.

Ostentation means a showy display of wealth and luxury, designed to impress.

Limpid means completely clear or transparent.

Perspicacity means the quality of having a ready insight into things.

So the tweet means, it is clear that you are not to be characterised by long words or boastful talks. Your ideas are not decorative, twisted to confuse or even a showy display to impress someone. The column today was completely clear and quite insightful. Tharoor once again praises the writing and clarity, the simplicity that he maintained to address the issue.

