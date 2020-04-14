South Goa Declared Green Zone After Zero COVID-19 Cases

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo Credits: IANS)

Panaji, April 14: With no COVID-19 case the South Goa district is in green zone, and North Goa, the only other district in the state, in the red zone with two coronavirus cases, according to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. "The Prime Minister has informed us about zoning. Because there is no positive case, the South Goa district is a green zone. North Goa is in a red zone. We had one case in South Goa earlier, but he has recovered, which is why the district is in the green zone," the Chief Minister told reporters, here on Tuesday, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the nation.

Sawant, however, said people must continue to maintain social distancing. "It doesn't mean people can dance on the street. Social distancing is still important," Sawant said. The Chief Minister also announced postponement of his government's plans to resume functioning of the government office from April 15 in the wake of Modi's address, in which he assured that some relaxations in the lockdown would be announced by April 20. Goa Government Offices to Resume Work With 50% Strength on Alternate Day Basis From Today

"With a view to restart some activity from April 15, we had issued some circulars and even some offices were to be reopened from the same day. It has now been postponed to April 20," Sawant said.