In terms of Government of India Notification No.4(4)-B(W&M)/2020 dated October 09, 2020, Sovereign Gold Bonds 2020-21 (Series XI) will be opened for the period February 01-05, 2021 with Settlement date February 09, 2021. The issue price of the Bond during the subscription period shall be `4,912 (Rupees Four thousand Nine hundred twelve only) – per gram, as also published by RBI in their Press Release dated January 29, 2021.

Government of India in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India has decided to allow discount of `50 (Rupees Fifty only) per gram from the issue price to those investors who apply online and the payment is made through digital mode. For such investors the issue price of Gold Bond will be `4,862 (Rupees Four thousand eight hundred sixty two only) per gram of gold.

