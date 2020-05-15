Srikakulam DSP Krishna Verma Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances, Suicide Suspected

Suicide Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Amaravati, May 15: A senior police officer was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to reports, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Krishna Verma was found hanging at his residence near Visakha Beach Road in Visakhapatnam. Krishna Verma was serving as DSP in Special Branch in Srikakulam. While the suicide is suspected, police said the actual cause of his death will be known after further investigation. Andhra Pradesh Police Deploy ‘Yamraj, Chitragupta’ to Spread Awareness About COVID-19; See Pics.

According to a report, locals noticed Verma hanging and informed the police. By the time cops reached, the DSP was dead. "The cause of death will be known after an investigation. Further probe is underway," Inspector Shanumukrao of MVP Police Station told news agency ANI. A case has been filed and a postmortem will be conducted. The mysterious death senior police officer has sent shockwaves in Srikakulam. Andhra Pradesh Police Denies Reports of Second Gas Leak at LG Polymers in Visakhapatnam.

Srikakulam DSP Krishna Verma Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances:

Krishna Verma posted as DSP, Special Branch in Srikakulam division found dead in a suspicious condition at his residence in Visakhapatnam today. Cause of death will be known after investigation. Further probe is on: Inspector Shanumukrao, MVP Police Station. #AndhraPradesh — ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2020

Verma's family said he was under stress as he was not keeping well since past few days. He was a 1991 batch sub-Inspector cadre officer and was posted in Special Branch since February this year. He was on leave for almost two and a half months and on medication. "He is a good police officer and also a good human being. We came to know that he has been suffering from Interstitial Pulmonary Fibrosis. We lost a good officer,” Srikakulam SP Ammireddy told TOI.