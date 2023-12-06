Jaipur, December 6: In the aftermath of its chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi's muder, the Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena has called for Jaipur 'bandh' on Wednesday demanding strict action against the assailants even as an intense manhunt has been launched in five states of Rajasthan, UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP. While the business organisations in Jaipur have announced a 'bandh', the supporters have also warned of a strike in Jaisalmer and Barmer.

On Tuesday, protests were held in Churu, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur and Rajsamand in protest against the crime. According to DGP Umesh Mishra, the state police have become active after the incident. Raids are being conducted at possible hideouts of miscreants, including Bikaner, and feedback sought from police of all the nearby states. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead: Bike-Borne Criminals Murder National President of Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena in Jaipur (Watch Videos).

The Rajasthan Police have shared the photos of the miscreants with its UP, Haryana, Punjab and MP counterparts. However, they are yet to make a breakthrough in the case. ADG Crime Dinesh MN has been recalled from leave after the incident. He has been called to Jaipur.

A CID team has roped it for the probe. Jaipur Commissionerate Police, ATS, SOG and CID teams have also launched a manhunt for the accused. Habitual criminals are being interrogated with photographs of the miscreants. Police are also interrogating three criminals who murdered Raju Theth in Bikaner jail and one criminal in Jaipur jail.

A team from Jaipur is busy interrogating the criminals lodged in the jails of UP and Haryana who have committed crimes in Rajasthan in the past. Police are also interrogating the henchmen of Rohit Godara lodged in different jails of Rajasthan. They are sure of getting some clues about these miscreants from the jail.

Besides, criminals jailed on charges of murder, extortion, and threats are also being interrogated about these shooters. On Tuesday, three miscreants opened fire on Gogamedi, and escaped. He was rushed to Metro Mass Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi Shot Dead in Jaipur: Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Murder Sparks Protests Across Rajasthan (Watch Videos).

Guard Ajit Singh, who was present with Gogamedi, was seriously injured in the incident. Naveen Shekhawat, the young man who took him to Gogamedi's house, also died in the firing by the miscreants. After the crime, gangster Rohit Godara claimed the responsibility of the murder in a social media post.

