Hyderabad, October 19: As heavy rainfall battered parts of Telangana over the past few days, two cars, that were stuck in an overflowing canal, were rescued by a JCB machine. According to a video shared by ANI, the incident was reported from Rangareddy area of Telangana. The cars were stuck in a canal that had been overflowing due to incessant rains in the region. The 0.12 second video shared by ANI shows how the machine pulled the stuck cars and saved the the passengers from getting drowned in the overflowing water. The passengers in the car are trapped in the fast flowing water, but with the help of JCB machine, both the car and the people inside it were saved. Telangana Floods Video: Car Collides With Other Vehicles After Getting Washed Away in New Bowenpally Area in Hyderabad.

Telangana has been witnessing heavy rains and flash floods over the past few days due to a deep depression in the Bay of Bengal which crossed the coast in Kakinada, leaving behind a trail of destruction in the southern states including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Several rain related incidences that were captured on camera showed cars and other vehicles stuck in mud at some places due to the recent flooding.

Here's the tweet:

#WATCH Telangana: 2 car passengers, stuck in an overflowing canal, rescued using JCB in Rangareddy area (18.10.2020) pic.twitter.com/gjvwZSqf56 — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2020

Reports inform that nearly 50 people died in rain-related incidents in Telangana so far. The flood-hit families will be identified and handed over the CMs Relief Ration kits at their doorstep as part of measures to ensure normalcy in localities affected by heavy rain and flooding earlier this week, Telangana Minister KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

