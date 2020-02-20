'Thal Sena Bhawan, Indian Army's New HQ Will Improve Work Efficiency & Reduce Carbon Footprints', Says General Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane

Chief of Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane. (Photo Credit: ANI)

New Delhi, February 20: Thal Sena Bhawan will be Indian Army's new headquarters in the next five years. Defence minister Rajnath Singh will lay the foundation stone of the Thal Sena Bhawan in Delhi Cantonment on February 21. Commenting on it, Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane said, "The proposed Thal Sena Bhawan will bring all Army HQ offices under one roof thereby improving working efficiency while reducing carbon footprint and logistics requirements. It will also allow more family time for all soldiers."

Once Thal Sena Bhawan is ready, it will house various army establishments that are scattered across the national capital, including offices that currently operate out of hutments or barrack-like structures. Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Says 'We Will Pay Special Attention to Respect Human Rights'.

Army Chief further hailed Supreme Court ruling on permanent commissioning of women and said that the army has made a roadmap to implement it. He further said that everyone in the Indian Army including women officers would be given equal opportunity to contribute to the nation as also progress in their careers.

Check ANI tweet:

Army Chief General MM Naravane: If the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) comes down heavily on them, they may have to do a rethink on their rhetoric and activities. FATF is a factor (in the reduction of terror activities in Kashmir valley). https://t.co/wzZoZdk4E5 — ANI (@ANI) February 20, 2020

Commenting on the effect of FATF plenary in Paris on Pakistan activities in Kashmir, Naravane said, "China has also realised that they cannot back their all-weather friend (Pakistan) all the time. If the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) comes down heavily on them, they may have to do a rethink on their rhetoric and activities." Naravane added that there are 15-20 terrorist camps inside Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir where there are around 250-350 terrorists at any time and numbers may fluctuate.