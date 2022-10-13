Thane, October 13: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy by mobile thieves in Airoli was forced to run to three different police stations to lodge a complaint, reported the Times of India. As per the reports, the incident took place at Airoli railway station when the teen was approached by three mobile thieves in the wee hours of Tuesday. Mumbai Shocker: Man Reaches Hospital With Intestine in Hand After Getting Stabbed in Dombivli.

Reportedly, the victim went to a Gothivali police station to register a complaint post getting discharged from the hospital. When he went there, cops directed him to the Rabale police station. When he approached Rabale police station, he was asked to lodge his complaint at Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP). When he reached Vashi, he was asked to go to the Thane GRP, where police finally registered a complaint under section 394 (voluntarily causing bodily injury in committing robbery). Mumbai: Thane Crime Branch Arrest Drug Peddler With Ganja Worth Rs 11 Lakh From Kapurbawdi Area.

Incidentally, the thieves on Tuesday intercepted the teenager in the early hours of Tuesday and started assaulting him after when resisted. He was asked to give his phone to which he refused. According to police, one of them pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest, causing him minor injury, snatched his phone, and fled the scene. The boy was hospitalized and discharged the next day, after which he went to file a police complaint. Police said they have some clues from the CCTV video, and an investigation is ongoing.

