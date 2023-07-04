Mumbai, July 4: In a shocking incident that took place in Maharashtra, a man was allegedly looted by his girlfriend before being left naked on a highway in the Shahapur area. Police officials said that the victim was looted by his girlfriend, a 30-year-old woman. The woman along with four accomplices looted the victim of lakhs of rupees before allegedly assaulting and dumping him makes on the Shahapur highway.

After the incident came to light, the police booked five persons including the woman in connection with the matter. An officer privy to the case said that two of the five accused have been identified as Bhavika Bhoir and Nadim Khan, reports the Hindustan Times. The victim identified as Balaji Shivbhagat is said to be a resident of Shahapur. In his statement, Balaji said that he was in a relationship with Bhoir for the past few years. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Kidnapped, Her Son Killed Over Property Dispute; Five Arrested by Chembur Police.

When Did the Loot Take Place?

As per the report, the incident took place on June 28 when Balaji's girlfriend called him to meet her at Atgaon highway in Shahapur. During their meeting, four people, who were later known to be Bhoir's came from nowhere and started assaulting Balaji. An officer said that they allegedly assaulted Balaji till the next morning before dumping him naked on the Shahapur highway. After he was found on the highway without clothes, Balaji was admitted to a hospital for two days.

The victim, who is still recovering from the trauma said that he did everything for her and even built a small house as per her wish. "I shopped for her all the time. Her wish was my command," he added. Balaji further said that Bhoir betrayed him for another man and even brutally assaulted him. He told cops that she asked him to meet her with gifts which included a sari, gold earrings, gold anklets and bangles among other items.

When Balaji reached the meeting point with all the gifts, Bhoir made him sit in a car and took all the gifts. Balaji said that four men all of a sudden entered the car and started assaulting him. One of them attacked him on his head with a chopper. Later, the five accused took Balaji to an unknown location and assaulted him till the next morning. Mumbai Shocker: Shop Owner Attacked in Broad Daylight in Paydhuni; Two Arrested.

The victim told cops that the accused made his video without clothes and also took away his gold chain and rings before throwing chilli powder in his eyes. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 04, 2023 03:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).