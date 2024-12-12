New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): The screening of 'The Sabarmati Report', a film based on the Gujarat Godhra incident, was disrupted at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Thursday after alleged stone pelting and protests by some students.

The event, organized by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) at the Sabarmati Dhaba, was reportedly halted midway after chaos erupted.

The university administration has not responded to the incident so far.

According to ABVP, unidentified miscreants pelted stones at the audience, leading to panic and the eventual cancellation of the screening.

They alleged that the attack was orchestrated by left-leaning students on campus. The incident also saw posters of the film being torn down and slogans raised against the screening, further escalating tensions, ABVP alleged.

In a statement, ABVP JNU condemned the attack, calling it a "cowardly assault on freedom of expression, dialogue, and democratic values."

The RSS-affiliated group claimed the film aimed to foster discussions on issues allegedly suppressed by "intellectual elites" in the country.

"This barbaric act is not just an attack on individuals but on the principles of free speech and thought. It reflects the intolerance of certain anti-Bharat, anti-Hindu forces within the campus who cannot tolerate the resurgence of truth and righteousness," the statement read.

On the screening of the film at the campus of Jawaharlal Nehru University, President, ABVP-JNU, Rajeshwar Kant Dubey said, "Today, we have organised the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report'. PM Modi has also watched this movie and its screening has been tax-free in many states. It depicts the incident of Sabarmati Express where 59 Karsevaks were burnt alive...Earlier also, we have screened such movies."

However, the episode has reignited debates on freedom of expression and ideological clashes within educational institutions. (ANI)

