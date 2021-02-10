New Delhi, February 10: Coldwave and dense fog conditions continued to grip parts of Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and other regions in North India. On Wednesday, February 10, several regions in Haryana, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab reeled under severe coldwave conditions with temperatures settling at 7-8 degree Celsius. Minimum temperatures across several parts of Northwest India were below normal. According to a report private weather agency Skymet Weather, Hissar in Haryana shivered at 7 degree Celsius, Karnal at 7.8 degree Celsius while the mercury in Narnaul dipped to 8 degrees. La Nina in India: Country to Witness More Cyclones, Relatively Colder Winter This Year, Says IMD.

As of today, Hissar in Haryana is the coldest city in the plains of India, with its morning temperature settling at 7.0 degrees. The top five coldest cities in the plains of India include Hissar in Haryana, Raisen in Madhya Pradesh, Umaria in Madhya Pradesh, Karnal in Haryana, Ludhiana in Punjab. Meanwhile, in Madhya Pradesh, Raisen and Umaria felt the winter chills as the temperature dipped at 7.6 degree Celsius. In Khandwa and Rewa, the mercury dipped to 8 degrees Celsius. In Punjab, Ludhiana shivered at 7.8 degree Celsius.

The IMD, in its all India weather bulletin said that very dense fog is very likely over Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi in the morning hours of February 11 and 12, while dense fog in isolated pockets over the same area during subsequent 2 days and over Uttar Pradesh in the morning hours of February 11 and 12 and Uttarakhand and north Rajasthan in the morning hours of February 11, 2021.

