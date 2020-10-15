Madhya Pradesh, October 15: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan ordered a probe after a total of seven people died in Ujjain within 12 hours. Cause of the deaths is unknown, according to an ANI report

However, according to ABP Live report, seven labourers have died in different places after suspected toxic liquor intake. It is feared that poisonous alcohol has led to their death. Out of these four people are from Ujjain and three are from nearby villages. Punjab Hooch Tragedy: Death Toll Rises to 86, Shiromani Akali Dal Demands CM Amarinder Singh's Resignation.

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Orders Probe:

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan orders probe after a total of 7 people died in Ujjain within 12 hours. Cause of the deaths is unknown. pic.twitter.com/dY6ApnI5Dm — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2020

In August, the death toll in the Punjab hooch tragedy jumped to 86 in the three districts of Tarn Taran, Amritsar rural and Gurdaspur. CM Amarinder Singh suspended seven excise officials and six policemen, describing their "failure" to check the manufacturing and sale of spurious liquor as "shameful". He has also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to each of the families of the deceased.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 15, 2020 12:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).