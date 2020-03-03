UN High Commissioner For Human Rights Files Intervention Application in Supreme Court Against CAA; Foreign Ministry Says 'Matter Internal to India'

Anti-CAA Protests | File Image | (Photo Credits: IANS)

New Delhi, March 3: The Office of United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) moved an intervention application before the Supreme Court of India against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday confirmed that it has been informed by the global body of its decision to move the apex court against the citizenship law. Reacting to the move, the MEA said the CAA should be considered as a matter "strictly internal" to India.

"Our Permanent Mission in Geneva was informed yesterday evening by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights that her Office had filed an Intervention Application in the Supreme Court of India in respect to 2019 Citizenship Amendment Act," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. CAA, NRC Has Made Life Difficult for Muslims, Says India's Top Dalit Leader.

The MEA, in its statement, condemned the UN body move saying that no foreign body has the right to intervene in matters which fall under the sovereign rights of India. The law, said the Ministry, was enacted under a democratic framework with support from the elected lawmakers.

"The Citizenship Amendment Act is an internal matter of India and concerns the sovereign right of the Indian Parliament to make laws. We strongly believe that no foreign party has any locus standi on issues pertaining to India’s sovereignty," the MEA spokesperson added.

"We are clear that CAA is constitutionally valid and complies with all requirements of our constitutional values. It is reflective of our long-standing national commitment in respect of human rights issues arising from the tragedy of the Partition of India," Kumar further said.

Raveesh Kumar, MEA: India is a democratic country governed by the rule of law. We all have utmost respect for and full trust in our independent judiciary. We are confident that our sound and legally sustainable position would be vindicated by the Hon’ble Supreme Court.(4/4) https://t.co/JhQNZsq8hY — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2020

The intervention application was filed nearly a week after UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet expressed concern over the violence in Delhi and the controversial citizenship law which has sparked protests across the nation. She condemned the loss of lives in the fatal clashes, adding that reports of "anti-Muslim mobs" moving with impunity is "concerning". Bachelet had appealed the Indian government to consider holding negotiations with the protesters and adhere with "country’s long tradition of secularism".