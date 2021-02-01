New Delhi, Feb 1: The government on Monday announced a Rs 18,000 crore scheme to augment public transport in urban areas.

In the first paperless Union Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said there will be 100 per cent electrification of broad gauge rail tracks by December 2023. Budget 2021-22 Speech Highlights: Rs 35,000 Crore For COVID-19 Vaccines, Voluntary Vehicle Scrapping Policy, FDI in Insurance Sector Hiked - What FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Third Budget Is All About.

She also said a record Rs 1,10,055 crore will be provided for railways, of which Rs 1,07,100 crore will be for capital expenditure in 2021-22.