Unlock 1: Govt to Decide Dates for Opening of International Flights, Metro Rail, Cinema Halls, Gyms, Swimming Pools in Phase 3

Flight (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, May 30: The government on Saturday issued new guidelines for re-opening of all activities in a phased manner from June 1 to June 30, except for containment zones. The guidelines said that certain activities including international air travel of passengers, operation of Metro rail services, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools will continue to remain shut for public until further orders. The government added saying that the dates for the opening of these activities will be decided in Phase 3 of the unlock.

The order said the dates to start these activities will be decided based on assessment of the situation. All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India since March 25. However, after a gap of two months, domestic services resumed services on May 25. So far, there has been announcement for the resumption of international air travel of passengers till now. Unlock 1: MHA Issues Guidelines for Lockdown 5.0, All Activities Outside Containment Zones to Open.

Phase III: Dates for their opening of International air travel of passengers; operation of Metro Rail; cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks etc will be decided based on assessment of the situation. #UNLOCK1 pic.twitter.com/P8l9bpz45R — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2020

On May 23, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had said that India will try to restart a good percentage of international passenger flights before August 2020. "I am fully hopeful that before August or September, we will try to start a good percentage of international civil aviation operations, if not complete international operations," he had said while addressing a Facebook Live session.

On May 1, the MHA further extended the lockdown period to two weeks beyond May 4, with some relaxations in several states. The MHA had earlier said that all domestic, international air travel of passengers, except domestic air ambulance, will remain prohibited till May 31. Moreover, it had said that metro rail services, schools, colleges will also remain closed till May end.