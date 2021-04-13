Lucknow, April 13: A 22-year-old man, who are arrested by the police in relation to a kidnapping case on Sunday, died allegedly by jumping off from the fourth floor of a building where he as taken by the policemen to recover a pistol, that he had alledgely used to threaten the girl's father, as a part of in investigation in UP's Gorakhpur. As per report, the deceased's family has accused that he was pushed by the police from the terrace. An injury has been ordered in the matter. UP Woman Accuses Police Constable of Raping Her on Pretext of Marriage; FIR Registered Against Accused Cop.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Mohammad Kaif was arrested by the police following a complaint by a 17-year-old girl's father alleging that the deceased and his associates had kidnapped his daughter. He also alleged that Kaif and his friends threatened his family with a pistol. During the investigation, the police came know about the kidnapped girl's whereabouts and she was recovered. UP Woman Accuses Police Constable of Raping Her on Pretext of Marriage; FIR Registered Against Accused Cop.

Kaif reportedly told the police that he had hidden the pistol, which he used to threaten the girl's family, in a water tank in a shopping complex, and police took him there to recover it when the incident happened. As per report, the police have claimed that when they were busy searching for a pistol in the water tank placed on the rooftop of a shopping complex, Kaif jumped from the fourth-floor terrace and hit the high voltage electricity wires and got electrocuted before falling on the ground.

Following his death, Kaif's family members as well as the residents of the ares have alleged that the police officers pushed him from the terrace and caused his death. An inquiry has been initaited in the matter. SSP Gorakhpur told the Indian Express, “I have ordered an inquiry into the role of the policemen. I will be requesting the District Judge to order a judicial inquiry into the death.“

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 13, 2021 12:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).