UP BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, 6 Others Booked for Raping Woman in Bhadohi

BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi (Photo Credits: Screengrab/Youtube)

Bhadohi, February 19: An FIR was lodged against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi and six others here on Wednesday for allegedly raping a woman repeatedly for a month in 2017, police said. The woman, 40, lodged a complaint on February 10, they said. Unnao Rape Survivor Set on Fire: BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh Stokes Row, Says 'Even Lord Ram Can't Guarantee 100% Women Safety'.

The complainant has alleged that in 2017, Tripathi, the MLA from Bhadohi, and his six accomplices kept her at a hotel for a month and repeatedly raped her, Superintendent of Police (SP) Ram Badan Singh said.

ANI Tweet:

Bhadohi: Case registered against BJP MLA Ravindra Nath Tripathi, his son and nephew on charges of raping a woman. Investigation underway. More details awaited. — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2020

She also claimed that she got pregnant and was forced to undergo an abortion, he said. Manoj Shokeen, Ex-BJP MLA, Booked by Delhi Police for Raping Daughter-in-Law.

A probe in this regard was handed over to Assistant Superintendent of Police Ravindra Verma. After he submitted his report, an FIR was registered against the seven men at the city police station, the officer added.

Singh said the woman's statement will be recorded before a magistrate and further action will be taken in the matter as per law.