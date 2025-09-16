Mumbai, September 16: Starting October 1, 2025, Indian Railways will require Aadhaar authentication for booking reserved general tickets through the IRCTC website and mobile application during the first 15 minutes of the reservation opening window. This step aims to ensure that only genuine users can access high-demand tickets, preventing misuse and reducing fraudulent bookings. The existing procedures for booking tickets at computerised PRS counters will remain unchanged, and the current 10-minute restriction for authorised railway ticketing agents on opening-day bookings will continue to apply.

Passengers will need to ensure their IRCTC accounts are linked with Aadhaar well in advance to avoid any inconvenience. The move follows the Aadhaar-based requirement introduced in July 2025 for Tatkal ticket bookings, which mandated verified accounts for online reservations. During festivals, wedding seasons, and other peak travel periods, the first 15 minutes of booking often see intense competition, making this policy crucial for fair access. Scroll below to know how the new rules will work and what passengers need to do to book their tickets smoothly. Tatkal Ticket Booking New Rules: Indian Railways Mandates Aadhaar Verification for Bookings From July 1, Bars Agents During Peak Hours.

Indian Railways To Use E-Aadhaar Authentication To Book Tatkal Tickets: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Bharatiya Railways will soon start using e-Aadhaar authentication to book Tatkal tickets. This will help genuine users get confirmed tickets during need. — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) June 4, 2025

How the New IRCTC Train Ticket Rules Will Work

Under the new policy, the first 15 minutes of the general reserved ticket booking window on the IRCTC website and mobile app will be accessible only to passengers with Aadhaar-verified accounts. For example, if the booking for a train opens at 12:20 AM, only users who have completed Aadhaar authentication will be able to make reservations until 12:35 AM. Passengers without Aadhaar verification will be barred from booking during this critical period, which typically sees the highest demand for tickets. New IRCTC Train Ticket Booking Rules: Aadhaar Mandatory for Online Ticket Booking in First 15 Minutes From October 1, Says Indian Railways.

Here Are the Steps Passengers Need to Take While Booking Train Tickets

Passengers are advised to link their Aadhaar numbers with their IRCTC accounts well before October 1, 2025, to avoid any last-minute issues. The general reservation window opens 60 days before the travel date and runs from 12:20 AM to 11:45 PM daily. Ensuring Aadhaar authentication in advance will allow passengers to access bookings during the crucial first 15 minutes of the window. Passengers without verification can still book tickets after this period, but early access for high-demand trains will only be available to Aadhaar-linked accounts.

With the festive season ahead, the demand for train tickets will surge, making the first 15 minutes of ticket booking especially important. The new rule will reduce fraudulent bookings and prevent unauthorised bulk reservations that often leave genuine passengers without tickets. By limiting access during this period to Aadhaar-authenticated users, Indian Railways aims to make the reservation process more transparent and equitable, ensuring that high-demand trains are booked fairly.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Ashwini Vaishnaw). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2025 09:55 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).