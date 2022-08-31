Lucknow, August 31: The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) on Wednesday turned its bulldozer towards the Vikramaditya Marg where the Samajwadi Party office is located. The LMC bulldozed shops mostly selling campaign material on the road outside the Samajwadi Party office.

According to the LMC officials, the makeshift shops on Vikramaditya Marg were illegal and their owners were sent notices several times in the last six months asking them to remove the structures. Bulldozer Row: Supreme Court Seeks Affidavit From Uttar Pradesh Government on Plea Against ‘Bulldozer Action’.

Bulldozer Runs on ‘Illegal’ Shops

Uttar Pradesh | Lucknow Municipal Corporation runs bulldozer over illegal encroachment outside Samajwadi Party office pic.twitter.com/tG6jVcnPDr — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) August 31, 2022

"They were given time and an announcement was also made there earlier. On Wednesday, we razed the illegal structures with bulldozer," an official said. Officials said the shops on empty spaces in front of the bungalows affected the flow of traffic.

