Varanasi, February 16: A woman travelling on board Farakka Express gave birth to a child in the coach at Varanasi junction. The 38-year-old female passenger travelling at berth no 71 of Sleeper Coach (S-3) started having severe labour pain on Wednesday. Transgenders Help Woman Deliver Baby on Howrah-Patna Janshatabdi Express After Women Passengers Hesitate.

She reported her problem to the railway authorities requesting for help through her mobile. A medical team of the Divisional Hospital of North Eastern Railway reached at Varanasi Junction before the arrival of the train. Mumbai: Pregnant Woman Falls on Stomach While Deboarding Train at Bandra Station, GRP Personnel Rush to Her Help.

The team vacated the cabin, covered it with curtains and provided safe delivery to the woman with necessary medical facilities and also provided necessary medicines to her. Both mother and child are completely healthy.

