Muzaffarnagar , November 14: Six people were killed when the car in which they were travelling collided with a truck in this Uttar Pradesh district on Tuesday morning. According to sources, the accident took place on National Highway-58. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Six Killed, 25 Injured After Truck Hits Roadways Bus on Gorakhpur-Kushinagar Highway Near Jagdishpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces

The victims were en route to Haridwar from Delhi when the incident occurred. All the deceased are said to be residents of Shahdara. Further details are awaited.

