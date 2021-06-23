Agra, June 23: In an incident of sexual assault, a 25-year-old married woman was allegedly gangraped by two men in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra on Monday. The incident took place in the Mansukhpura area of the city when the woman was returning home after meeting her parents. The rape survivor is a mother of two children. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Gangraped by Two in Agra; Case Registered Under POCSO Act.

An FIR has been registered in the case. According to a report published in The Times of India, the woman, along with her husband and children, was returning home when she stopped in the market for some work. The woman’s husband, in the complaint to the police alleged that that former pradhan Abhishek Tyagi and the incumbent pradhan’s husband, Amarkant Tyagi offered a lift to the woman in their SUV.

According to the report, Abhishek and Vinod Tygai abused and gangraped the woman. Three others, including the driver, were also present in the car. The rape survivor became unconscious. After committing the crime, the accused left the woman and fled from the spot. The police complaint was filed on Tuesday. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Gang-Raped by Three Youths in Mahoba, Accused Detained.

The FIR was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 354, 376D, 504. The five men were also booked under provisions of the SC/ST Act. Police have started an investigation into the matter. The woman was sent for medical examination. No one has reportedly been arrested till now.

