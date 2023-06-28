Agra, June 28: A 62-year-old father-in-law hacked to death his daughter-in-law following a heated family dispute, police said on Wednesday. The accused is the father of a police constable posted in Farrukhabad. He walked into Kirawali police station in Agra district on Tuesday with bloodied hands and claimed he had killed the daughter-in-law. The victim has been identified as Priyanka Singh, 28. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Hires Contract Killer for Rs 2.5 Lakhs To Eliminate Father Over Property Share Dispute in Bulandshahr; Accused Arrested.

The accused Raghuveer Singh said that after the death of his elder son, the widowed daughter-in-law was staying at her in-laws' place and used to have frequent tiffs with her younger sister-in-law Priyanka. The victim's husband, Gaurav Singh, a police constable, was not present at the time of the incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Rape Accused Attacked With Knife on Court Premises in Pratapgarh.

Father-In-Law Kills Daughter-In-Law in UP:

Agra, UP | A father-in-law killed his 26-year-old daughter-in-law, allegedly due to some family dispute. While the victim was cooking, the accused attacked her from behind. The accused has been arrested, post mortem of the body being done. Further probe underway: Sonam Kumar, DCP… pic.twitter.com/xw2GIuHxxn — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 28, 2023

The accused stated he wanted to keep both daughters-in-law together, but due to frequent quarrels, there was discord in the family, which prompted him to eliminate Priyanka. The police spokesman said that the victim’s body has been sent for post-mortem and the accused has been jailed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 28, 2023 10:43 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).