New Delhi, April 19: Heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm activity and strong gusty winds are expected to lash the northeastern states of India today. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Arunachal Pradesh will witness heavy rainfall during the next 24 hours. The IMD said that severe thunderstorm activity along with strong gusty winds also likely over the region during the same period.

The IMD said that the current weather conditions in the northeastern states of India are caused by the influence of a trough in low-level westerlies and a cyclonic circulation over central parts of Assam, supported by moisture feed from Bay of Bengal in lower tropospheric levels. Rainfall Across India During February 2021 Was Sixth Lowest Since 1901, Says IMD.

In the weather bulletin, the IMD said that under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance from April 20, widespread rainfall and snowfall is very likely over Western Himalayan Region (Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarkhand) during April 20-22. Meanwhile, rainfall is very likely along with thunderstorms and gusty winds likely over adjoining plains of northwest India during the same period.

"Isolated hailstorm also likely over these areas on 20th April. Isolated heavy rainfall also likely over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh on 21st April. Isolated Dust Storm also likely over Rajasthan on April 20", the IMD said in its weather bulletin.

