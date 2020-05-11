West Bengal Govt Issues Order For Operations in Tea Gardens, Says 'Plucking in Tea Gardens is Allowed With Deployment of Up To 50% of Total Regular Workforce'

Tea gardens in Darjeeling | Representative Image. (Photo Credit: PTI)

Kolkata, May 11: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led government on Monday issued an order clarifying that operations including plucking in tea gardens amid the coronavirus lockdown. In the latest circular, the state government stated that plucking in tea gardens is allowed with deployment of up to 50 percent of the total regular workforce at a time.

In the latest circular, the state government said, as quoted by ANI, "In reference to the orders issued in this regard earlier - it is further clarified that operations including plucking in tea gardens is allowed with deployment of up to 50% of the total regular workforce at a time." West Bengal Announces Relaxations in Green And Orange Zones, Standalone Tea, Paan Stalls, Small Factories to Remain Open, Complete Shutdown in Red Zones.

Adding more, the government said, "Norms of social distancing and proper hygiene practices must be ensured. It will be the responsibility of the management of the organisation/establishment to ensure compliance of these norms."

Here's what the circular says:

Earlier in April, the West Bengal government decided to give some relaxations in the coronavirus lockdown. In the areas where there is less number of COVID-19 cases, only standalone shops, including tea and paan shops, will remain open. According to the guidelines by the West Bengal government, single-unit shops such as stationery and colour shops, electronics, hardware, mobile, tea and paan shops will be allowed to open in green zones in the state.