Kolkata, May 15: The West Bengal government on Saturday announced a near-complete lockdown in the state amid rising COVID-19 cases. The COVID-19 restrictions will come into force from 6 am May 16 to 6 am May 30. Movement of people and vehicles only for emergency will be allowed. The decision to impose lockdown in the state was taken a day after the state logged the highest single-day spike of COVID-19 cases.

During the restrictions, retail shops will be allowed to open for three hours between 7 am and 10 am. Marriage ceremony will be allowed with 50 people and in funeral procession only 20 will be allowed. All offices including government and private to remain closed except emergency services. Mamata Banerjee's Younger Brother Ashim Succumbs to COVID-19 in Kolkata.

What Will Remain Open?

Emergency services allowed

Sweetmeat vendors allowed to function between 10 am and 5 pm.

Tea gardens allowed to function between 10 am to 5 pm.

Marriage ceremony allowed with 50 people, 20 people allowed for funeral.

The auto repair shops will be allowed to stay open

What Will Remain Closed?

All private and government offices except involved in emergency services will be closed.

Schools, colleges and emergency services will remain shut.

Intra state bus services, metro, ferry service to remain closed.

Cinema halls, salons, swimming pools.

Parks, zoo and sanctuaries to also remain closed.

All outdoor activities, except emergency needs, will be prohibited from 9 pm till 5 am from tomorrow during the COVID-19 restrictions. Notably, West Bengal is witnessing a rise in coronavirus cases in the past few weeks.

On Sunday, West Bengal reported its highest single-day spike of 20,846 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,94,802. The death toll rose to 12,993 after 136 more people succumbed to the disease.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 03:14 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).