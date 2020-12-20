Kozhikode, December 20: North Kerala is on a high alert after an 11-year-old boy died of Shigella, an intestinal infection with communicable capacity, on Friday. At least six cases of shigella bacterial infection have been reported in Kozhikode district so far. Kozhikode District Medical Officer Dr V Jayasree told news agency PTI that 26 diarrhoea cases had been reported, of which six were confirmed to be that of Shigella. Mucormycosis Kills 9 in Ahmedabad, Reports Suggest Could be Linked to COVID-19; Know All About The Serious Fungal Infection With Mortality Rate of 50%.

According to Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja, an investigation is underway to find the primary source of Shigella infection in Kozhikode. In Kozhikode, the infections have been mostly reported from Kottaparambu ward within the corporation limits. KK Shailaja said the health department will conduct a health camp in the area to check if there are more cases. Pigeon Droppings Causes Lung Failure in Two Mumbai Women: From E.Coli to Cryptococcosis, 6 Diseases and Infections Linked With the Bird's Poop.

What is Shigella Infection?

Shigella bacteria cause an infectious disease called shigellosis. Shigella is also one of the leading bacterial causes of diarrhea worldwide. Shigella spreads through water contaminated to some extent by human excreta. Contaminated food and common toilet may also transmit this bacteria. Stomach pain, cramps, fever and vomiting are the main symptoms of the infection.

The disease caused by Shigella is curable and with antibiotics, people can recover. If not diagnosed and treated on time, Shigella can cause death of the infected person. The patient may die of dehydration and exhaustion. Children below 10 are the most vulnerable, though the elderly can also contract the infection.

Preventive Measures:

People must maintain personal hygiene and drink boiled water. Authorities must ensure proper waste management and make sure human excreta doesn't go in water bodies used to provide water in households. Experts also advise avoiding having sex with a person who has recently recovered from shigellosis.

