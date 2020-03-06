YES Bank Crisis: Shashi Tharoor Jabs PM Narendra Modi After Advert Shows Him as Chief Guest of Event Sponsored by the Crisis-Hit Lender

Shashi Tharoor and PM Narendra Modi (Photo Credits: IANS/ Twitter)

New Delhi, March 6: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an advertisement showing him as the Chief Guest for an event sponsored by crisis-hit Yes Bank. Tharoor took to Twitter and posted a photo of the Prime Minister saying that how could he not see the irony of the event “new metrics, new narratives", which was sponsored by the private lender. "Does @PMOIndia not see the irony of an event on “new metrics, new narratives" sponsored by @YESBANK? The only new narrative for them is of NoBank, not YesBank. The subtitle is right for them, though — theirs is indeed a “fractured world”!", Tharoor tweeted.

Earlier in the day, Former Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram also slammed the Modi government over the Yes Bank crisis saying the government's ability to govern and regulate financial institutions stands exposed. YES Bank Crisis: Frantic Customers Line Up Outside ATMs as RBI Caps Withdrawals at Rs 50,000 For a Month.

Here's the tweet by Shashi Tharoor:

Does ⁦@PMOIndia⁩ not see the irony of an event on “new metrics, new narratives “ sponsored by ⁦⁦@YESBANK⁩ ? The only new narrative for them is of NoBank, not YesBank. The subtitle is right for them, though — theirs is indeed a “fractured world”! pic.twitter.com/LzB1PjpeTI — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 6, 2020

Against the backdrop of the Yes Bank crisis, panic gripped depositors and account holders of the private lender since Thursday after the RBI capped withdrawal from Yes Bank at Rs 50,000 and effected moratorium on Yes Bank from 6 p.m. on Thursday to April 3. The Yes Bank has over 1,000 branches and 1,800-plus ATMs around the country which are under severe stress after the crisis erupted last night.