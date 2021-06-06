New Delhi, June 6: Punjab, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Kerala have occupied the highest grade (Grade A++) in Performance Grading Index (PGI) 2019-20.

The information comes after the Centre on Sunday approved the release of the grading index for states and Union Territories (UTs) that catalyses transformational change in the field of school education. Performance Grading Index 2019-20 Released by Education Minstry

The grading index helps the states and UTs to pinpoint the gaps and accordingly prioritise areas for intervention to ensure that the school education system is robust at every level.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' made the approval with a set of 70 parameters.

The PGI for states and the UTs was first published in 2019 with reference year 2017-18. The PGI 2019-20 is the third publication in this series.

The PGI exercise envisages that the index would propel states and UTs towards undertaking multi-pronged interventions that will bring about the much-desired optimal education outcomes.

Most of the states and UTs have improved their grade in PGI 2019-20 compared to the earlier years.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab and Tamil Nadu have improved overall PGI score by 10 per cent that is 100 or more points.

"Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Punjab have shown improvement by 10 per cent (8 points) or more in the PGI domain: Access," said a statement issued by the Ministry of Education.

"As many as thirteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent (15 points) or more in the PGI domain: Infrastructure and Facilities. Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Odisha have shown improvement by 20 per cent or more."

The Ministry said that Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Odisha have shown more than "10 per cent improvement in the PGI domain: Equity."

"Nineteen states and UTs have shown improvement by 10 per cent (36 points) or more in the PGI domain: Governance Process. Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Punjab, Rajasthan and West Bengal have shown improvement by at least 20 per cent (72 points or more)."

