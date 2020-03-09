Amit Thackeray Named 'Tourism Minister' in MNS 'Shadow Cabinet', Pitted Against Aaditya Thackeray

Amit Thackeray (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 9: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) on Monday announced a "shadow cabinet" in the state, naming Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray as "tourism, law and judiciary minister". Interestingly, Raj Thackeray's cousin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray holds the tourism portfolio in the state cabinet. Amit has not entered into electoral politics so far. Uddhav Thackeray Becomes Maharashtra CM: A Soft-Spoken Shiv Sena Leader Emerges From Shadows to Become Rightful Heir of Bal Thackeray's Legacy.

Amit's name as shadow "tourism, law and judiciary minister" was announced at the MNS's 14th Foundation Day by party chief Raj Thackeray. Raj is considered the rightful heir of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray by many, it is Uddhav who is leading the party and eventually became the Chief Minister and the first member of the Thackeray family to hold a constitutional post. In 2006, Raj quit the Shiv Sena and formed the MNS. MNS Posters Stating to Reward Informers Who Give Information About Pakistani & Bangladeshi Infiltrators With Rs 5,000 Seen in Aurangabad.

The shadow cabinet, a legacy of British parliamentary politics, comprises a team of senior spokespeople chosen by the leader of the opposition to mirror the cabinet in government. Each member of the shadow cabinet is appointed to lead on a specific policy area for their party and to question and challenge their counterpart in the cabinet. In this way, the official opposition seeks to present itself as an alternative government-in-waiting.