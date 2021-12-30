New Delhi, December 30: The Election Commission (EC) on Thursday held a press conference regarding the assembly elections to be held in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand etc., and made it clear that the assembly polls will be held as per schedule and without any delay. Earlier, there were speculations that the EC might change the poll schedule given the surge in cases of Omicron in India. However, the Chief Election Commissioner dispelled all such speculations. "Representatives of all political parties met us and told us that elections should be conducted on time following all COVID-19 protocols," said the CEC.

There were several other important announcements made by the CEC in the press conference. The Election Commission, to ensure voter turnout and make life easy for the disabled and senior citizen voters, said that the EC would reach out to voters with disabilities and those above 80 years of age. The CEC said that the Election Commission would "reach at the doorstep" of such voters.

Voting during Assembly elections will be held from 8am to 6pm on the date of polling, announced the CEC.

