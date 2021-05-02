Kolkata, May 2: The counting of votes for the Assembly Elections 2021 in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and the Union Territory of Puducherry is underway. The counting process began at 8 am on Sunday. According to the early trends on Sunday, as the counting entered more than an hour across the four states and the UT, the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are having the neck to neck contest in West Bengal, while the BJP is ahead in Assam. In Tamil Nadu, the DMK is leading. In Kerala, the Left Democratic Front is in a strong position, while in Puducherry, the BJP and its alliance partners are ahead in eight seats. Assembly Elections 2021 Results Live News Updates.

As per the early trends in West Bengal, the ruling TMC is ahead in 62 seats, while the BJP is leading in 60 seats. The Congress-Left alliance candidates are in the lead in two assembly constituencies. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is leading in Nandigram.

Till 9 am, the DMK-Congress coalition is in a strong position with the lead in 31 assembly constituencies. The ruling AIADMK-BJP alliance is catching up as its candidates are ahead in 27Vidhan Sabha seats. The others, including AMMK, is ahead in one seat.

In Assam, The BJP is ahead of Congress. The saffron party is leading in 24 seats, while the Congress has managed to gain the lead in 13 constituencies. Meanwhile, the AJP candidates are ahead in three seats. Assembly Elections 2021 Results: COVID-19 Negative Report or Full Vaccination Must for Candidates To Enter Counting Halls, Says EC.

As per early trends in Kerala, the LDF is in a strong position, with its candidates leading in 57 seats. The Congress is ahead in 43 constituencies. The BJP is also leading in three seats.

In the union territory of Puducherry, the BJP and its alliance partners – All India National Congress and AIADMK - are moving ahead to form the government, with its candidate leading in eight seats. The Congress and its alliance partners are ahead in 4

The Assembly Elections 2021 took place in eight phases in West Bengal, starting from March 27 to April 29. In Assam, the Vidhan Sabha polls were conducted in three phases from March 27 to April 6. Meanwhile, in Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry, the elections took place in a single phase on April 6. Notably, the results are expected by Sunday evening.

The exit poll results released on April 29 predicted victory for the TMC in West Bengal. The DMK-Congress alliance is expected to win in the Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021. All the post-poll surveys predicted victory for the LDF in Kerala, while the BJP is expected to retain Assam and is likely to come to power in Puducherry.

