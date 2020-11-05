Bahadurpur Vidhan Sabha constituency is one of the 243 constituencies in the Bihar Legislative Assembly. The Bahadurpur seat is located in the district of Darbhanga. The Bahadurpur constituency composes of Bahadurpur and Hanuman Nagar regions. When it comes to Lok Sabha Elections, the seat of Bahadurpur falls under the Darbhanga constituency. It will be intriguing to see which alliance does the electorate votes in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections 2020.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had announced a 3-phase election in Bihar. The two phases (on October 28 and November 03) of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls 2020 are already over. The third and the final phase of Bihar Polls 2020 will take place on November 7, i.e. Saturday. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 3 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 7, Results on November 10.

The EC will declare the results of Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on November 10, i.e. Tuesday. If you are searching for the full schedule of Bihar Vidhan Sabha Polls, candidate details from Bahadurpur constituency, and more information, then you have arrived at the right place.

Complete Time-Table schedule of the 3-phase Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Details

Particulars Phase 1 Phase 2 Phase 3 Last date of nomination October 8 October 16 October 20 Last date of withdrawal of candidature October 12 October 19 October 23 Date of polling October 28 November 03 November 07 Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Results November 10 November 10 November 10

In 2015 Assembly Elections, it was Bhola Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) who defeated Hari Sahani of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a margin of over 15,000 votes. In 2010, Bihar State Elections, it was Madan Sahni of the Janata Dal-United (JDU) who beat Harinandan of the RJD by a little over 1,000 votes.

Come 2020 Bihar Vidhan Sabha Elections, it will be a 3-way battle in the Bahadurpur constituency. The three prime candidates from the Bahadurpur seat will be Madan Sahni (of JD-U), Devendra Kumar Jha (of LJP), and Ramesh Chaudhary (of RJD).

Nitish Kumar has been projected as the CM face of Bihar if NDA alliance wins. As for Mahagathbandhan, it is speculated that Tejashwi Yadav will be their CM candidate if their alliance wins. It will be interesting to see whose party does Chirag Paswan-led LJP spoils on November 10.

