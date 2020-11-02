Patna, November 2: The second phase of the Bihar Assembly is scheduled to take place on November 3. A total of 94 constituencies across 17 districts across the state will go for polls on Tuesday. The polls will take place from 7 am to 6 pm. There will 42,000 polling booths in phase 2 of Bihar elections. Some prominent names, including Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, newly formed Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya, Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha are in the fray in the second phase.

The Election Commission of India on September 25 announced the schedule for the assembly elections in Bihar. The polls are taking place in three phases. The first phase of polls took place on October 28. Meanwhile, the last phase will take place on November 7, and the results will be declared on November 7. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 Phase 2 Dates And Schedule: Voting on November 3, Results to be Announced on November 10.

List of Key Candidates:

Tejashwi Yadav: He is the Chief Ministerial candidate of Mahagathbandhan. He is contesting the polls from Raghopur assembly constituency. The seat is considered to a stronghold of the RJD. Tejashwi is seeking re-election from this Vidhan Sabha seat.

Tej Pratap Yadav: He is the elder son of Tejashwi Yadav. Tej Pratap is contesting from Hasanpur in Samastipur district. He is contesting against two-time MLA Rajkumar Rai of the JD(U).

Pushpam Priya Choudhary: Plurals Party chief Pushpam Priya Choudhary is contesting from Bankipur assembly seat in Patna district. She is a daughter of JDU leader Vinod Choudhary. Earlier this year, she floated Plurals Party to contest polls. Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poster Declaring Pushpam Priya Choudhary as CM Candidate For Upcoming Polls Seen in Patna.

Luv Sinha: Shatrugan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is contesting from Bankipore seat on a Congress ticket. He is pitted against Pushpam Priya.

Chandrika Rai: Rai is contesting from the Parsa seat on a JD(U) ticket. He is the father-in-law of Tej Pratap Yadav. He joined the JDU ahead of the assembly elections in the state.

Manju Verma: Manju Verma's name cropped up in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case. She is contesting from Cheriya Bariyarpur seat in Begusarai on a JDU ticket. She was minister for social welfare in Nitish Kumar's cabinet, but resigned in 2018 after her husband was arrested in the Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The main contest in the Bihar elections will be between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and Mahagathbandhan comprising RJD, Congress and left parties. The Janata Dal-United (JDU) is contesting the polls in alliance with the BJP.

As part of the seat-sharing formula, the BJP is contesting on 121 seats, while the JDU has fielded its candidates on 122 seats. Notably, the JDU also accommodated seven candidates of Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM(S). The Congress, a part of the Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar, is contesting on 70 out of the 243 seats. As per the seat-sharing pact finalised, the RJD would be fielding its candidates on 144 constituencies. The Left Front comprising of CPI, CPI(M) and CPI-ML would be fielding their candidates in 29 assembly seats.

The Bihar Assembly elections 2020 is the first major polling exercise since the outbreak of COVID-19 in India. The term of Bihar assembly will end on November 29.

