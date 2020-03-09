Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Poster Declaring Pushpam Priya Choudhary as CM Candidate For Upcoming Polls Seen in Patna

Poster declaring Priya Pushpam Chaudhary as CM Candidate for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 surfaced in Patna (Photo Credits: ANI)

Patna, March 9: A day after Pushpam Priya Choudhary declared herself as a Chief Minister Candidate for Bihar Assembly Elections 2020, a similar poster surfaced in Patna on Monday. The poster, that was seen in Patna, urged people of the state to join 'Plurals', the party which was launched by Choudhary. A close look at the poster showed a caption that read, “Love Bihar, Hate Politics. Join the most progressive party.” Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: RJD-JDU Poster War Continues Ahead of Polls.

It also read, “Plurals Has Arrived. Bihar deserves better and better is possible.” Priya’s Father Vinod Choudhary is a Janata Dal (United) leader. Vinod said that JDU would not support Priya. Speaking to news agency ANI, he said, “She is adult and educated, this is her decision. Party will of course not support it if she is challenging the top leader of the party.” London-based Woman Declares Herself 'CM Candidate' for Bihar Assembly Polls.

ANI's Tweet:

A poster of Janata Dal (United) leader Vinod Choudhary's daughter Pushpam Priya Choudhary declaring her as 'CM Candidate #Bihar 2020' put up in Patna. https://t.co/GQ43EVhXUm pic.twitter.com/n8qlUqNyUB — ANI (@ANI) March 9, 2020

Priya, who belongs to Darbhanga but lives in London, on Sunday announced herself as the CM Bihar CM candidate in full-page advertisements which appeared in several Hindi and English newspapers. The advertisement mentioned her as president, Plurals, and the CM Candidate, Bihar.

On her website also, she urged people to join her “to challenge the system and reject dirty politics.” The website is also offering people to register and support the party by donating money. Currently, the is ruled by BJP-JDU-LJP coalition headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The assembly elections in the state are scheduled to take place in November this year.