Kolkata, December 21: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmaker Saumitra Khan on Monday said he will divorce his wife Sujata Khan who joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC). At a press conference, Saumitra Khan, a former TMC leader, broke down and said politics has wrecked his marriage. He described his wife Sujata Khan's decision to join the TMC as a "big mistake" and said he will soon send her a divorce notice. Suvendu Adhikari Joins BJP, Days After Quitting Trinamool, in Presence of Amit Shah in Midnapore.

"Every family has its fights. But, you have chosen politics over family to feed you high ambitions. You have been trapped and it is your big mistake," Saumitra said. Sujata is credited with his win in last year's Lok Sabha election when her husband was not allowed to enter his constituency Bishnupur by a court as a condition for bail in a criminal case. She ran his campaign single-handedly and he was elected. West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021: Defections Will Not Have Any Impact on TMC’s Poll Prospects, Says Minister Subrata Mukherjee.

"BJP has given me all recognition. I am obliged that you have campaigned for me in the past, but it is also true that I wouldn’t have won the seat without BJP’s name," Saumitra said. Sujata Khan was also a BJP member and even shared the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi while campaigning. She quit the BJP and joined the TMC, alleging she was given the credit that she deserved.

"I want to breathe. I want respect. I want to be an able leader of an able party. I want to work with my beloved Didi (Mamata Banerjee). Despite enduring physical attacks, sacrificing so much to get my husband elected to Parliament, I got nothing in return," she alleged. Referring to the entrance of TMC turncoats like Suvendu Adhikari, Sujata said she isn't an opportunist like them.

"I am not an opportunist like others. I was with the BJP when it was zero and gifted them a difficult seat like Bishnupur. Now, the same party is giving importance to corrupt leaders rejected by the TMC, and those who have fought for the party in difficult times have been sidelined," she said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 21, 2020 04:40 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).