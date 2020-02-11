Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has maintained a lead from New Delhi assembly constituency. AAP candidate Parmila Tokas is leading from RK Puram seat. Counting of votes for the Delhi election results is still underway. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was leading from New Delhi assembly seat, according to early trends. BJP candidate Sunil Kumar Yadav is trailing. Counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results 2020 is underway. Counting of votes begins for election results of Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash seats. All eyes will be on Arvind Kejriwal who contested from New Delhi assembly seat. The stage is all set for counting of votes for the Delhi assembly elections results 2020. Postal ballots will be counted first. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Stay here for instant updates.

New Delhi, February 11: The results of Delhi assembly elections 2020 will be declared by the Election Commission today. Counting of votes will begin at 8 am and early trends are expected by 9 am. Here, LatestLY will give live updates of results of all assembly seats falling in the New Delhi Lok Sabha constituency. Catch live updates on elections results of Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash assembly constituencies here. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Hits And Misses of Arvind Kejriwal's AAP.

In Karol Bagh, the contest is between sitting Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Vishesh Ravi, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Yogender Chandoliya and Congress's Gourav Kumar. The Patel Nagar seat saw a fight between AAP's Raj Kumar Anand, BJP's Parvesh Ratn and Congress's Krishna Tirath. The seat is currently held by AAP legislator Hazari Lal Chauhan. Incumbent AAP MLA Shiv Charan Goel, BJP's Subash Sachdeva and Congress's Ramesh Popli are in the fray in Moti Nagar constituency. Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: Satta Bazaar Predictions Claim Victory for AAP, BJP's Value Remains Constant.

The Delhi Cantonment seat witnessed an electoral contest between AAP's Virender Singh Kadian, BJP's Manish Singh and Congress nominee Sandip Tanwar. The incumbent legislator is Surender Singh from AAP. In Rajinder Nagar assembly constituency, AAP fielded Raghav Chadha against BJP's Sardar RP Singh and Rocky Tuseed. The seat is currently held by AAP's Vijender Garg Vijay. The New Delhi assembly election result will be keenly watched as AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal contested from here. BJP fielded Sunil Kumar Yadav and Congress Romesh Sabharwal to take on Kejriwal.

In Kasturba Nagar constituency, sitting AAP MLA Madan Lal was challenged by BJP's Ravinder Choudhry and Abhishek Dutt of Congress. The Malviya Nagar seat saw a fight between incumbent AAP legislator Somnath Bharti, BJP candidate Shailender Singh and Congress's Neetu Verma Soin. AAP's sitting legislator Parmila Tokas, Congress's Priyanka Singh and BJP's Anil Kumar Sharma are in the fray from RK Puram constituency.

In Greater Kailash, AAP's sitting MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj contested against BJP's Shikha Roy and Congress's Sukhbir Singh Panwar. Stay connected with us to get instant updates on elections results of Karol Bagh, Patel Nagar, Moti Nagar, Delhi Cantonment, Rajinder Nagar, New Delhi, Kasturba Nagar, Malviya Nagar, RK Puram and Greater Kailash assembly constituencies here.

Voting took place in all 70 Assembly seats in Delhi on February 8. A total voter turnout of 62.59 percent, 5 percent less than the 2015 polls, was recorded. Exit polls have predicted a victory for the AAP. Stay with LatestLY to get minute by minute updates on Delhi Elections 2020 results.