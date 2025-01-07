New Delhi, January 7: AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Assembly polls will be a contest between the "politics of work and politics of abuse", asserting that his party will form the government in the national capital. Assembly polls in Delhi will be held on February 5 and the votes will be counted on February 8. The last date to file nominations is January 17 and the scrutiny of nominations will be done by January 18. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date: Voting on February 5, Results on February 8, Says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Watch Video).

"This election will be between the politics of work and the politics of abuse. The people of Delhi will have faith in our politics of work. We will definitely win," Kejriwal said on X. Kejriwal and AAP leaders have been accusing the BJP of hurling abuses and trying to win the elections without having any chief ministerial candidate and issues. Deletions Impossible Without Due Process: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Refutes Claims of Electoral Roll Manipulation.

Kejriwal also appealed to the Aam Aadmi Party workers to get ready to enter the political battle with full strength and enthusiasm and called them the biggest strength of the party.