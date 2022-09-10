Ahmedabad, Sep 10: The Gujarat Congress on Saturday gave a bandh call in the state to protest against inflation, unemployment, contractual employment in government jobs and other issues which received a mixed response from people.

In some areas of the the state, several traders joined the bandh voluntarily whereas at many places Congress leaders and workers were seen appealing to traders and college management to halt their activities and support the bandh call.

Since Friday evening, the police personnel have been alert and were either putting Congress leaders under house arrest or detaining them to foil the bandh call as alleged by Congress workers.

Gujarat Congress has given a bandh call from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Gujarat Congress President Jagdish Thakor led party workers in the Naroda area in Ahmedabad, appealing traders to join the bandh call. It was only after Thakor assured the police that if any untoward incident occurred, he would take responsibility for it.

A bike rally organised by the Congress was given permission by the police, however the Gujarat Congress President assured the police that his party workers would appeal peacefully and would not force traders to shut their business.

In Surat, Congress leader Aslam Cyclewala and party workers were seen walking on the street in Kamela Darwaja area. Aslam offered roses to traders who did not not join the bandh and urged them to close down their shutters till 12 p.m.

In all cities and towns, NSUI students visited colleges and appealed the college management and students to join the bandh call.

The police have detained hundreds of NSUI workers across the state, but at many places NSUI was successful in getting colleges closed.

