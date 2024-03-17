Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: IUML To Approach ECI Seeking Change in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Polling Dates

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Politics IANS| Mar 17, 2024 08:36 AM IST
A+
A-
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: IUML To Approach ECI Seeking Change in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Polling Dates
Indian Union Muslim League (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Know Your Candidate: Election Commission Launches 'KYC' App for Voters to Know if Lok Sabha Picks Have Criminal Backgrounds

IUML General Secretary P.M.A. Salam said that his party will approach the ECI with a request to change the election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where polling is scheduled to be held on Fridays (April 19 and 26 respectively) as it will cause inconvenience to Muslims. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election

Muslims perform special prayers on Fridays. The IUML leader said that election officers and polling agents from the Muslim community would face difficulties in performing prayers. In Kerala, around 24 per cent of the 3.3 crore population belongs to the Muslim community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
ECI Election Commission of India Indian Union Muslim League IUML Kerala Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Lok Sabha election 2024 date Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: IUML To Approach ECI Seeking Change in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Polling Dates

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Politics IANS| Mar 17, 2024 08:36 AM IST
A+
A-
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: IUML To Approach ECI Seeking Change in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Polling Dates
Indian Union Muslim League (Photo Credits: IANS)

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Know Your Candidate: Election Commission Launches 'KYC' App for Voters to Know if Lok Sabha Picks Have Criminal Backgrounds

IUML General Secretary P.M.A. Salam said that his party will approach the ECI with a request to change the election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where polling is scheduled to be held on Fridays (April 19 and 26 respectively) as it will cause inconvenience to Muslims. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election

Muslims perform special prayers on Fridays. The IUML leader said that election officers and polling agents from the Muslim community would face difficulties in performing prayers. In Kerala, around 24 per cent of the 3.3 crore population belongs to the Muslim community.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 17, 2024 08:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
ECI Election Commission of India Indian Union Muslim League IUML Kerala Lok Sabha election Lok Sabha Election 2024 Lok Sabha election 2024 date Lok Sabha Election 2024 Dates Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Date Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule Rajiv Kumar Tamil Nadu
You might also like
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Actor Swara Bhaskar Kick Off ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 17, 2024
News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Actor Swara Bhaskar Kick Off ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 17, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: 3.35 Crore Voters in Odisha To Exercise Their Franchise in General Elections; Check Dates
News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: 3.35 Crore Voters in Odisha To Exercise Their Franchise in General Elections; Check Dates
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Dates Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Schedule Rajiv Kumar Tamil Nadu
You might also like
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Actor Swara Bhaskar Kick Off ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 17, 2024
News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Vadra and Actor Swara Bhaskar Kick Off ‘Jan Nyay Padyatra’ in Mumbai: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 17, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: 3.35 Crore Voters in Odisha To Exercise Their Franchise in General Elections; Check Dates
News

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: 3.35 Crore Voters in Odisha To Exercise Their Franchise in General Elections; Check Dates
Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
News

Naxalite Killed in Encounter with Security Forces in Chhattisgarh's Kanker: Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, March 16, 2024
IPL 2024 Set to Be Held in India Completely Despite Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report
Cricket

IPL 2024 Set to Be Held in India Completely Despite Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Report
Google Trends Google Trends
Rahul Gandhi
20K+ searches
Tottenham
5K+ searches
Watermelon
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice
Google Trends Google Trends
Rahul Gandhi
20K+ searches
Tottenham
5K+ searches
Watermelon
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma