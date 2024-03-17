Lok Sabha Election 2024 Schedule: IUML To Approach ECI Seeking Change in Kerala, Tamil Nadu Polling Dates

Thiruvananthapuram, March 17: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), the second biggest ally in the Congress-led UDF in Kerala, has decided to approach the Election Commission of India ( ECI) seeking change in Lok Sabha election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Know Your Candidate: Election Commission Launches 'KYC' App for Voters to Know if Lok Sabha Picks Have Criminal Backgrounds

IUML General Secretary P.M.A. Salam said that his party will approach the ECI with a request to change the election dates in Tamil Nadu and Kerala where polling is scheduled to be held on Fridays (April 19 and 26 respectively) as it will cause inconvenience to Muslims. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: From Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Mamata Banerjee, Sharad Pawar to Asaduddin Owaisi, 10 Key Political Figures Who Will Drive Narrative This Election

Muslims perform special prayers on Fridays. The IUML leader said that election officers and polling agents from the Muslim community would face difficulties in performing prayers. In Kerala, around 24 per cent of the 3.3 crore population belongs to the Muslim community.

