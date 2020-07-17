New Delhi, July 17: Rahul Gandhi on Friday released a video which explained the current geopolitics and the India-China stand-off. He wrote: “Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics.”

Gandhi further claimed that China is acting aggressive because the Modi government has failed on three counts – foreign policy, neighbourhood and the economy. He elaborated He then went on to explain, “A country is protected by its foreign relationships, its economy, neighbourhood and the feeling people have. Over the past 6 years, India has been disturbed and disrupted in each of these sectors.”India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Congress Urges Modi Government to Take Nation into Confidence and Address Concerns of People.

Here's the video

Since 2014, the PM's constant blunders and indiscretions have fundamentally weakened India and left us vulnerable. Empty words don't suffice in the world of geopolitics. pic.twitter.com/XM6PXcRuFh — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 17, 2020

He lamented that economic growth, India’s calling card across the globe, had dipped, that unemployment was at an all-time high and that India’s strength had become its weakness. Rahul Gandhi tried to look into the reasons that have prompted China to take such an aggressive stance against India over the past few months.

