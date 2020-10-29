Gorakhpur, October 29: The Samajwadi Party, on Thursday, took to twitter criticising the colour palette of the toilet walls at the Gorakhpur Railway Hospital. The toilet walls are painted in red and green colours and there are white urinals attached to them. This is identical to the colour scheme of the Samajwadi Party's official flag. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Akhilesh Yadav Invites Applications From Potential Samajwadi Party Candidates.

The party's official twitter handle tweeted that painting the walls of the Gorakhpur Railway Hospital shows the polluted mindset of the people in power, referring to State's BJP government under CM Yogi Adityanath, holding political grudges. The also said that it is a highly embarrassing incident. the party has asked the authorities to take the matter into cognizance and to change the colours immediately. Mulayam Singh Yadav Tests Positive For COVID-19; Samajwadi Party Founder is Asymptomatic.

Read The Tweet Here:

Replying to the tweet, the North Eastern Railway wrote that the the tiles at the Gorakhpur Railway Hospital were put under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan many years ago. The objective of putting the tiles is to better cleanliness and there is no political agenda to it. It urged to come together and contribute in the Swachch Bharat Mission.

