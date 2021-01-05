New Delhi, January 5: Congress leader and member of parliament (MP) from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, in a tweet on Tuesday extended his support to actor-politician Kamal Haasan's recent promise of guaranteeing an income to the women homemakers. Tharoor in his tweet said that the move, if and when implemented, would help "recognise and monetise the services of women homemakers in society" and help getting near the goal of "universal basic income." Tharoor's tweet of support comes days after the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party founder Kamal Haasan, among other promises, said that women homemakers would receive payment for the work they do at their homes, if his party comes to power in Tamil Nadu. Haasan had made the declaration during the release of his party's "Governance and Economic Agenda", a seven-point manifesto.

However, several Twitter users urged Tharoor to not only support the women homemakers, but also recognise and extend support to men who are dedicated to the household. They pointed out that in times when discourse around gender equality and gender neutrality is accomodating new dimensions and widening its scope, no measure should exclude any group if the criteria for entitlement is the same. Shashi Tharoor Criticises Govt Nod to Bharat Biotech COVID-19 Vaccine Without Phase-3 Trials.

First, here's Tharoor's tweet declaring support for Kamal Haasan's "income for women homemakers" idea.

I welcome @ikamalhaasan’s idea of recognising housework as a salaried profession, w/the state govt paying a monthly wage to homemakers. This will recognise & monetise the services of women homemakers in society, enhance their power& autonomy & create near-universal basic income. — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 5, 2021

As soon as the tweet was out, reactions poured in numbers, with people posting their opinion on the topic. This user questioned the source of income that would be needed to fulfill this promise

and from which pot is the govt supposed to get that money? — Chakra View (@sandipchakra) January 5, 2021

Another user offered support to the scheme as a "tax-payer"

Im a tax payer & i apprrciate my tax money used for this — Argonaut (@adingoyyala) January 5, 2021

A user called it a "stunt" for garnering the votes of houswives

Desperate attempt to win Votes of HomeMakers. Thier contribution is priceless please don't categorize it wid a price tag 🔖 . — Indigenous Mumbaikar (@IndigenousMumb1) January 5, 2021

This was before the tweets on gender neutrality started to appear

I would like to think uou mean any person who chooses to be a home maker regardless of gender ? — Sujatha Muthayya (@ms_educated) January 5, 2021

A user raising a question!

While it seems very good Idea, how did u decide dat only women does d household chores? What if woman has job and husband doing household works. Would u include his work too in salaried work? — Ved (@kanisshk) January 5, 2021

Some users had an alternative in mind

Rather than increasing fiscal burden on states at this point, it would be better if to start with a portion of the current salaries is deposited in the account of the homemaker. Private sector firms/individuals may be given some tax benefits for implementing this — Shivangi Rai (@rai_shivangi) January 5, 2021

There were also a lot of tweets sceptical about the proposal by Haasan and Tharoor's support to it. Those in the opposition mainly objected to the pressure the move would put on the state budget and exchequer. But the idea surely has ignited a debate. Coming back to the origins of the promise, Haasan has been voicing his opinion and take on issues of importance in Tamil Nadu. He has also been critical of Tamil Nadu government's ‘kudimaramathu’ scheme. The actor-politician also released his party's seven point agenda to protect the ecological system and the environment on Monday at Salem. The state of Tamil Nadu will go to polls in May 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 05, 2021 12:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).