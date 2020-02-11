Trilokpuri SC Election Result 2020: AAP Candidate Rohit Kumar Declared Winner From Vidhan Sabha Seat in Delhi Assembly Polls

Trilokpuri SC Assembly Constituency (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Trilokpuri, February 11: AAP leader Rohit Kumar won from Trilokpuri SC constituency. The Trilokpuri Vidhan Sabha seat in Delhi saw a three-cornered battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Indian National Congress (INC). In Trilokpuri assembly constituency, a total of 15 candidates were in the fray whose fate was decided by 1,78,214 registered voters, including 98,816 male, 79.376 female and 22 third gender. Arvind Kejriwal Addresses AAP Workers After Party's Thumping Victory in Delhi Assembly Elections 2020, Says 'Dilli Waalon, I Love You'.

The BJP had given its ticket to Kiran Vaidya, while Congress nominated Vijay Kumar. The notification for the Delhi assembly polls was issued on January 14. The last date for filing nomination was January 21. Nomination papers were scrutinised on January 22. The last date for withdrawal of nomination was January 24.

Trilokpuri, Mayur Vihar, Kotla Village, New Ashok Nagar, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 extension are some localities which fall under this constituency. The constituency is reserved for Scheduled Castes.

In the 2015 Delhi assembly polls, AAP came to power by winning 67 out of 70 assembly constituencies. The remaining three seats were secured by BJP. According to a survey by news agency IANS and Cvoter, AAP is likely to come to power as over 50 percent respondents said they were "very much satisfied" with the party's performance.