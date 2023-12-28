The year 2023 saw India cementing its place in the history books like never before. India, the world's largest democracy, not only overtook China to become the world's most populous nation but also became the first country to land near the Moon's south pole with a soft landing of the third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3. The country also witnessed quite a few major happenings in the political arena in the year 2023. India's Achievements in 2023: From Historic Chandrayaan 3 Moon Landing to Claiming Fastest-Growing Economy Title, List of 10 Moments That Showcase India's Prowess.

From Rahul Gandhi being disqualified as a Member of the Parliament to AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain being arrested and the Modi government winning a no-confidence motion to a major security breach in the Lok Sabha, the country saw it all in 2023. Today, we take a look at some of the major political happenings that the country grappled with this year.

Political Events Transpired in 2023

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification

In March 2023, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Member of Parliament after a Surat court convicted him and sentenced him to two years in the "Modi surname" remarks case. The Congress leader had in April 2019 made the remark stating "How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname" during an election rally in Karnataka. A few months later in August, the Supreme Court upheld Rahul Gandhi's conviction in the "Modi surname" defamation case following which, the Lok Sabha Secretariat restored his membership on August 7.

Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh

The year 2023 began on a rocky note as the country was hit by protests after several wrestlers accused BJP leader and Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. Wrestlers across the country led by Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia staged a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi and demanded that the WFI chief be sacked and a probe ordered. While an FIR has been filed and a hearing in the case is underway, Bhushan has denied all allegations.

Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain's Arrest

The month of February 2023 saw Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia being arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for his alleged role in the Delhi excise policy case. A few months later in May 2023, the Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain was arrested in an alleged money laundering case. While both Sisodia and Jain are lodged in jail with their cases being heard by the courts, there were rumours that even Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal could be arrested after he was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in connection with the excise policy case.

Atique Ahmed, Ashraf Ahmed Shot Dead

On April 15 night, gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead. Shockingly, the Ahmed brothers were killed under police escort and on live television while the duo were brought for a medical examination at Colvin Hospital in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. Following their murder, the three assailants identified as Lavlesh Tiwari (22), Mohit alias Sunny Puraney (23), and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) were arrested at the crime scene.

INDIA Alliance Formation

The year also saw several opposition parties including regional and national coming together under the "INDIA" alliance also called the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance. Led by the Congress party, over 25 political parties came under the INDIA umbrella with the primary objective of defeating the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The INDIA bloc includes several parties such as the Aam Aadmi Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), Samajwadi Party, and Rashtriya Janata Dal among others.

Women's Reservation Bill 2023 Passed

The year 2023 saw a historic passing of the Women's Reservation Bill. The bill also known as Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, was first passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 votes in favour and later in the Rajya Sabha with 214 votes in favour of the bill. The Women's Reservation Bill 2023 is seeking to allocate 33 percent of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies for women. Notably, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023 became the first Bill to be passed in the New Parliament building during the Special Session as PM Narendra Modi called it the "defining moment" in India's history.

First-Time MLA Becomes CM of Rajasthan

The year 2023 saw several states witnessing assembly elections with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) winning the majority of them including Tripura, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh. However, what grabbed attention was the saffron party choosing first-time MLA Bhajan Lal Sharma to be the next Chief Minister of Rajasthan. Sharma, who the Sanganer constituency from Jaipur district, succeeded Congress leader and former CM Ashok Gehlot after the Congress failed to retain Rajasthan.

Modi Government Faces No Vote Trust

The year 2023 also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government facing the no-confidence motion which was moved by the INDIA alliance. Notably, the Modi government won the no-trust motion in the Lok Sabha after a heated debate. While the opposition led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Central government on various issues including Manipur violence, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman supported the government by listing achievements of the Central government.

Ajit Pawar Breaks NCP, Joins Eknath Shinde Government

Just like the Shiv Sena in 2022, the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) also witnessed a split this year when party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar joined the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government in the state. Notably, Ajit Pawar took eight MLAs with him from the NCP and joined the BJP-Shiv Sena (Shinde) coalition government. On July 2, the 64-year-old leader took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra at Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

Lok Sabha Security Breach

In December 2023, there was a major security breach in the parliament on the 22nd anniversary of the Parliament attacks. On December 13, two unidentified men allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery. They not only raised slogans but also opened canisters that emitted yellow smoke, thereby triggering panic among those present in the house. Later, all those who were involved in the security lapse in the parliament were arrested, and an investigation is underway.

The year 2023 saw many ups and downs and also brought significant changes in India. With general elections set to take place in the coming year, we hope 2024 will see positive changes.

