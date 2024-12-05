According to the magazine ‘Allure’, a modern phenomenon known as “filler fatigue” is impacting the aesthetics world, stemming from the overuse of hyaluronic acid fillers in areas like lips and cheeks. This term, which has gained traction among patients and cultural observers in 2023, originally referred to the overfilled face with an uncanny puffiness. The State of Style: Key Trends Shaping Fashion in 2024.

Filler fatigue is characterized not just by obvious swelling, but also by doughy, stretched skin and blurred facial features, where distinct regions fade into one another. Often, the lips become taut and shape Generation X encompasses individuals born between 1965 and 1980, making them 44 to 59 years old in 2024. This generation is experiencing a surge in cosmetic procedures, partly due to menopause affecting many Gen Xers, who often wish to avoid looking "matronly." As a result, many are opting for breast lifts, implant removals or swaps, and liposuction, according to Steven Teitelbaum, MD, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Santa Monica.

Additionally, the influence of Ozempic—a popular weight loss medication—has reignited the societal focus on being "skinny," reversing the previous emphasis on body positivity. This shift is occurring alongside a decline in the popularity of fillers, leaving many individuals to confront skin irregularities that may require surgical intervention.

Filler Fatigue (Photo Credits: File Image)

With the evolving global beauty standards, it's interesting to note some contrasting trends emerging in facial aesthetics. Here’s a look at how perceptions are shifting from fuller to more sculpted faces:

Brow lifts are making a comeback, often enhanced with a touch of Botox.

Fuller faces, along with facial fat grafting, are becoming increasingly popular as a replacement for chiselled cheeks.

The approach to jawline enhancement may shift from fillers to more defined surgical techniques.

There will be a refined emphasis on managing any potential issues that arise from filler use.

The trend dubbed the ‘Ozempic Makeover’ is now replacing the traditional ‘Mommy Makeover.’

A new type of breast implant is becoming appealing to those considering breast augmentation.

Lastly, an innovative facelift technique from abroad is expected to make its debut.

These trends reflect a fascinating journey in beauty and self-expression. In short, the world has shifted from printed magazine beauty standards to a digital format where we can zoom in on every freckle and stretch mark on a woman's body. This zoomed-in view demands clearer definitions of facial features and contours. As a result, society has become more focused on specific beauty standards, such as sharper jawlines, defined cheekbones, fuller lips, and refined hairline. Generation X has embraced these standards, often striving to reverse the ageing process they face.

