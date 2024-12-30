As the new year approaches, many snow-loving enthusiasts in India excitedly prepare to embark on trips to the snowy mountains for a delightful day of skiing! There’s truly something special about gliding through fresh snow while feeling the crisp breeze against your cheeks, all while being comfortably dressed in stylish ski suits, fashionable helmets, and oversized sunnies. For those who appreciate fashion and enjoy hitting the slopes, let’s explore some of the most exciting ski collaborations available! Anticipating Change – What 2025 Fashion Might Hold for Us.

Fashion Goes Snowy

Skims, led by Kim Kardashian, has partnered with The North Face to create a cosy and sporty collection of winter essentials for the slopes. Following the announcement of the colour of the year, this capsule features warm mocha mousse-like shades across cropped Nuptse jackets, gloves, leggings, and accessories, all showcasing co-branding. The collection launched on December 10th and has already generated a lot of excitement, selling out quickly. New Year 2025 Fashion Resolution: ‘Less Is More.’

Oysho, a vibrant Spanish brand, has introduced a ski collection inspired by the lively Grandvalira ski area in Southern Europe. This collection captures the fun spirit of ski culture, targeting a youthful audience eager for stylish winter wear.

Luisaviaroma has debuted a range of brands, including Fusalp, Peak Performance, Moncler Grenoble, K-Way, Mackage, Cordova, Perfect Moment, and others. Their accessories segment also features pieces from Golden Goose, Palm Angels, Oakley, and Gucci. Trend Alert: The Best Haircuts for 2025.

In addition, Louis Vuitton has released special edition ski-inspired bags, perfumes, and charming snow globe gift pieces.

Winter brings with it the joy of snow and fabulous ski collections. For fashion enthusiasts, it’s the perfect time to look great while enjoying the slopes. Embrace this season to dress up and indulge in the little luxuries of life, all with a hint of high fashion!

