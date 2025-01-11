Day 12 of 2025 is January 12, falling on Sunday. Which of the 12 zodiac signs will have a blockbuster Sunday? A daily horoscope is a prediction or interpretation of how the astrological influences of the day might affect a person’s life based on their astrological sign or zodiac sign. There are 12 zodiac signs - Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. People born on January 12 fall under the zodiac sign of Capricorn (December 22 - January 19) or Makar Rashi. So, if you are celebrating your birthday on January 12, you are a Capricorn. Now, let us look at today’s daily horoscope (12 January 2025). We will also look at the lucky colour and lucky number predictions of all the astrological signs!

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

New opportunities arise today. Stay confident in your decisions, but listen to others’ perspectives. Your energy will guide you forward.

Lucky Colour: Azure

Lucky Number: 47

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

Focus on balance in relationships. A calm approach will help you resolve any tensions. Trust your instincts to find harmony.

Lucky Colour: Coral

Lucky Number: 82

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

Today is perfect for creative projects. Let your curiosity lead the way, and keep an open mind. Something exciting may come your way. Trust your instincts regarding finances, as they may lead to practical solutions. Focus on nurturing personal health today.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Number: 59

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Focus on personal growth and self-care today. A fresh perspective may help you tackle a challenging situation at work. You’ll find it easier to open up to others, allowing deeper conversations to form.

Lucky Colour: Fuchsia Pink

Lucky Number: 16

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

A burst of creativity is on the horizon. Use this to enhance your personal projects or hobbies. At work, your leadership skills may be tested, but your confidence will help you succeed.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Number: 34

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Your focus shifts to home and family matters. It’s a good time to nurture those closest to you. Work-related issues may require your attention, but trust your organizational skills to handle them with ease.

Lucky Colour: Salmon

Lucky Number: 91

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Communication is key today, especially in romantic and social situations. Be open and clear about your intentions.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 63

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

It’s a day for deep reflection and inner growth. If you’ve been feeling overwhelmed, take time for yourself.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 28

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

You’re in the mood for connection today. It’s a great time for networking or spending time with friends. A career opportunity could arise, but weigh your options carefully.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 75

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Focus on your goals and stay organized today—your hard work will pay off in the long run. There may be a shift in your professional life that opens new doors for growth.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 51

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Relationships feel supportive, and you may be called upon to give advice. Financial opportunities could be on the horizon. Be mindful of how your words and actions might affect others, especially in close relationships.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 84

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Your intuition may be heightened, so pay attention to your gut feelings. Engage in activities that soothe and nourish your emotions, such as spending time in nature, listening to calming music, or practicing mindfulness.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Number: 39

Disclaimer: The information provided in these horoscopes is not intended to be a definitive guide to your life. Individual experiences may vary. It's important to use your own judgment, and LatestLY advises its readers to consult with qualified professionals before making any important decisions.

