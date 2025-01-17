18 January 2025 Horoscope: There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs), Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. We all are assigned a zodiac sign based on our birth dates. So, if you are born on January 18, you a Capricorn known as Makar rashi in Hindi. Capricorns are individuals born between December 22 and January 19. Speaking of horoscopes, these are future forecasts that are based on a person's birth, planetary alignments and so on. Many people go through their daily horoscopes to see what the day has in store for them in terms of career, health, love, money and relationships. So how is it going to be the Day 18, January 18, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and lucky colour predictions.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

This period encourages self-reflection and emotional clarity, leading to healing and more meaningful connections.

Lucky Colour: Scarlet

Lucky Number: 9

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

You'll find yourself evaluating your social networks and refining relationships that support your long-term goals.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Number: 6

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

It's an opportune time to solidify career plans and pursue lasting professional success.

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Lucky Number: 3

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Focus on aligning educational pursuits with long-term growth, and embrace opportunities for travel and adventure.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 7

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

You'll face intimacy and financial commitments, aiming to build trust and clear financial obligations.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 4

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Establish clear boundaries in both love and business relationships, focusing on long-term commitments.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Emphasise emotional connections at work, and find daily joy in love.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 14

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Embrace change and explore new opportunities, channeling your passions into practical pursuits in love and creativity.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 22

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Nurture self-talk and curiosity, and balance professional and personal life for overall growth.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 15

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Refine your communication skills and relationships through thoughtful dialogue, and balance your personal and professional life.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 24

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Reassess your spending habits, aiming for financial stability, and focus on routines, well-being, and personal growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Number: 27

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Redefine your self-image and personal boundaries, present yourself authentically to the world, and enjoy recognition and success in career achievements.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Number: 34

