20 January 2025 Horoscope: Aquarius season (January 20 - February 18) begins, and we wish every Aquarian the very best. If you are born on January 20, you belong to the Aquarius zodiac sign or Kumbh rashi in Hindi. There are 12 astrological signs (also called zodiac signs or sun signs): Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius, and Pisces. We all are assigned a zodiac sign based on our birth dates. Aquarius is an innovative and independent air sign ruled by Uranus, symbolising originality and progress. Known for their humanitarian spirit, Aquarians strive to make a positive impact on the world while valuing freedom and individuality. So how is it going to be the Day 20 of the year, January 20, 2025, like for all these astrological signs? Let's look at the daily horoscope of 12 sun signs, along with their lucky number and lucky colour predictions.

♈ Aries: March 21–April 19

Today, you'll be full of energy and enthusiasm, making it a great time for social events and family gatherings. Career prospects are promising, with potential job opportunities and accolades for athletes. Financial stability and good health contribute to your overall well-being. However, ensure your enthusiasm doesn't overwhelm your loved ones; balance is key to maintaining harmony.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Number: 11

♉ Taurus: April 20–May 20

It's advisable to be cautious with your spending today. Embrace new connections, as they may lead to success. Focus on balancing your desires with practical considerations to maintain stability.

Lucky Colour: Mint Green

Lucky Number: 23

♊ Gemini: May 21–June 21

You'll find logic in your emotions today, leading to clarity in intimate relationships. Luck is on your side, especially with competitions or games of chance. Embrace public recognition and be open to attention from higher social standings.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Number: 5

♋ Cancer: June 22–July 22

Today is a time for reassessment of your contributions, leading to a sense of security. Stepping out of your comfort zone can bring spontaneous and eccentric experiences, especially in romance.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Number: 2

♌ Leo: July 23–August 22

Making bold moves in relationships is favoured today. Genuine self-expression will benefit you, and embracing collaboration can lead to positive outcomes.

Lucky Colour: Gold

Lucky Number: 1

♍ Virgo: August 23–September 22

Focus on achievable health goals and honesty in commitments. Lightening health burdens and concentrating on business plans will be beneficial. Self-improvement and mindful habits are key themes for you today.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Number: 5

♎ Libra: September 23–October 23

Taking calculated risks and soothing feelings are important today. Enjoy creativity and fun, and make definitive decisions in love. Balancing work and life will bring harmony.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Number: 6

♏ Scorpio: October 24–November 21

Exploring family dynamics and educational opportunities is favoured. Detaching emotionally and following your instincts will guide you through the day. Nurturing your inner world and family ties brings fulfilment.

Lucky Colour: Black

Lucky Number: 9

♐ Sagittarius: November 22–December 21

Communicate freely and pursue public roles. Engaging in local networking and knowledge sharing will be beneficial. Focusing on home and family matters brings balance.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Number: 3

♑ Capricorn: December 22–January 19

Today brings unexpected gains and new opportunities. While professional and financial prospects are favourable, personal relationships might need careful handling. Students will find success in academics, and overall health will remain stable with mindfulness practices recommended for mental peace.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Number: 8

♒ Aquarius: January 20–February 18

Health and safety need careful attention today. Relationships could be strained, and career tensions may arise. Avoid financial ventures and focus on disciplined study, nurturing existing relationships, and long-term financial planning.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Number: 4

♓ Pisces: February 19–March 20

Revealing hidden emotions will be welcomed by others. Radiating charm attracts beauty, pleasure, and joy, making it a great time for taking risks and enjoying the moment. Prepare for personal growth and unique challenges.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Number: 7

